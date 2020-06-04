Protestors line Georgetown Circle in tribute to George Floyd

The movement of peaceful protests sweeping the nation came to Georgetown Wednesday.

Demonstrators chanted the name of George Floyd, the black man who died in Minneapolis when a white police officer used his knee to pin Floyd by his neck.

The protest at The Circle in Georgetown generated honks of support from passing drivers Wednesday evening.

The crowd was estimated at about 200 people.

A candlelight vigil and protest that was to be held this Friday along Coastal Highway may proceed but without some previous support.

Two would-be sponsors have withdrawn, according to The Cape Gazette.

The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice and the Women’s March Sussex- DE are concerned about the possible involvement of other groups that may want to deflect from the actual purpose.

A virtual town hall focusing upon the death of George Floyd and alleged police misconduct toward African Americans and other people of color is now scheduled for Friday June 19th.

The vigil is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday.