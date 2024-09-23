Public Can Now Apply for Electrical & One-day Liquor Per Diem Permits Online in Worcester County

Worcester County Development Review and Permitting (DRP) is now accepting applications for electrical and one-day liquor per diem permits online.

Registered electricians may apply for electrical permits, attach any necessary documentation, and click submit. Electrical permits have to be pulled prior to work being done – takes 2-4 days to process permit

A one-day per diem permit allows any qualified, bona fide religious, fraternal, veterans, political, civic, or other nonprofit organization to sell and serve beer, wine, or liquor at a one-time event. Applicants are able to fill out and submit the application and upload required documentation. Once applications are processed, approved permits are emailed. For a liquor permit, the application should be submitted 30 days prior to event.

Additional information from Worcester County Government:

“You submit the information, and we’ll work with you,” DRP Deputy Director Matthew Laick said. “This new process allows DRP staff to better document and communicate with each electrician and to work with the electrical inspection agency of each electrician’s choosing to inspect the work once it is completed. The two processes work well together and make what was once a manual, time-consuming process far more streamlined.”

There is a three percent service fee for credit and debit cards. However, there is no service fee for utilizing the automatic checking option.