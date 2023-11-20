Public Comment on MD Offshore Wind Project Ends at 11:59pm Monday

A draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Maryland Offshore Wind project was announced at the end of September and published in the Federal Register on October 6 – opening a 45-day public comment period. That public comment period ends at 11:59pm tonight. Fenwick Island officials encourage residents to submit comments. They say the lease area is about 10 mile offshore and the turbines will be visible day and night from the beach in Fenwick.

Public Commenting Information ends on November 20, 2023.