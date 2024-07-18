Public Comment Period for DNREC’s Proposed Offshore Wind Regulations Open Between Now and Sep 9th

The public comment period for DNREC’s proposed regulations surrounding the anticipated US Wind offshore wind farm project is open between now and September 9th. Written comments for the record may be submitted via email to DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov or by using the online form at de.gov/dnreccomments. You can also send your comments to Lisa A. Vest, Hearing Officer, Office of the Secretary, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901.