Public Comment Sessions Planned for Use of Body-Worn Cameras for Delaware Police Officers

The Council on Police Training will hold two public comment sessions for regulations regarding the use of body-worn cameras for Delaware police officers, as required by HB 195. These regulations will address standards governing body camera use, activation, electronic storage, and dissemination.

A subcommittee will receive all comments from the public on the required mandatory standards and will propose a set of regulations to the Council. The Council will then make a decision on final, proposed regulations. Members of the public will also have an opportunity to submit written comments on the proposed regulations.

MEETING DATES and LOCATION

September 2, 6:00 p.m.

Dover Police Department 400 S. Queen St, Dover, De. 19904

September 9, 6:00 p.m.

New Castle County PD 3601 N. Dupont Hwy. New Castle, De. 19720