Public Comment Sought on City of Rehoboth Beach ADA Transition Plan

The City of Rehoboth Beach is seeking public comment from individuals with disabilities, organizations representing them and other stakeholders regarding areas of concern and suggestions for enhancing accessibility particularly related to pedestrian networks. This is part of the City’s American Disabilities Act self-evaluation and transition plan. City officials say this is a first step in becoming a more inclusive community. Comments can be made through Reach Out Rehoboth through February 28.

Additional information from the City of Rehoboth Beach:

The city has contracted with the planning, design, and construction management firm JMT to undertake the city’s self-assessment and develop a transition plan. The city will initially focus on how effectively its pedestrian network in the public right-of-way complies with ADA requirements.

“The self-assessment,” Assistant City Manager Evan Miller says, “is the first step toward becoming a more inclusive community. The self-assessment will allow us to better understand existing physical barriers and develop a plan for improvement. The public’s involvement in this process is crucial for insight into areas where physical barriers may be present. Conducting this self-assessment and updating the city’s transition plan will ensure that we can continue to remain a beach community for all.”

The 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act ensures that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. Under Title II of the ADA, municipalities that employ 50 or more people must undertake an ADA self-evaluation and create a transition plan to make accommodations for people with disabilities.