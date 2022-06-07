Public Comment to be Taken Wednesday on HB 450 & HB 451 – both Gun Laws

The House Administration Committee meeting is scheduled to start promptly at 11am in the House Chamber. This meeting will conclude at 1:30pm in order to prepare for the regular legislative session commencing at 2pm. The committee will spend equal time on each bill listed in the agenda – HB 450 (ban certain assault weapons in DE) & HB 451 (increase legal purchasing age from 18 to 21).

Due to these time constraints, the chair has established the following guidelines to ensure as many people as possible are able to provide comment: