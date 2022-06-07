Public Comment to be Taken Wednesday on HB 450 & HB 451 – both Gun Laws
June 7, 2022/
The House Administration Committee meeting is scheduled to start promptly at 11am in the House Chamber. This meeting will conclude at 1:30pm in order to prepare for the regular legislative session commencing at 2pm. The committee will spend equal time on each bill listed in the agenda – HB 450 (ban certain assault weapons in DE) & HB 451 (increase legal purchasing age from 18 to 21).
Due to these time constraints, the chair has established the following guidelines to ensure as many people as possible are able to provide comment:
- Each member of the public has one minute to provide public comment.
- Anyone planning to provide in-person public comment should sign up in advance using this Google Form link (https://bit.ly/DEHouseAdminJune8) by Wednesday, June 8 at 10am. Please make sure to include full name, bill number, and support or opposition for the bill as required.
- The public may view this committee meeting by clicking the camera icon next to the link to this committee meeting notice on legis.delaware.gov under the “What’s Happening” tab.
- Time permitting, remote public comment will be taken for each bill on the agenda.
- To provide public comment remotely, please dial 1-866-403-9129 and provide the password ADMIN when prompted by the operator.
- Members of the public planning to provide public comment in person and especially over the phone are strongly encouraged to email their remarks to HouseCommitteeComment@delaware.gov ahead of the committee meeting. House staff will receive emailed comments until Noon on Thursday, June 9.