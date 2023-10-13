Public Comment Window Now Open for Potential Bethany Beach Offshore Wind Project

October 13, 2023/Mari Lou

Hermann-Financial
Image courtesy BOEM

There are several upcoming public meetings regarding potential off-shore wind farms off the Bethany Beach coast. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has released their Draft Environmental Impact Statement for their projects, which evaluates a number of scenarios. A 45-day public comment period begins today.

The project evaluates a number of scenarios, including “no action (i.e., disapprove the projects),” “proposed action (approve our plan according to our recommended approach),” and several alternative approaches that were conceived during the public scoping process last year.

The public meetings are set for:

BOEM’s page for the US Wind Project can be found here: Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Maryland Offshore Wind Project

BOEM’s page for (DEIS) Draft Environmental Impact Statement can be found here: Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Maryland Offshore Wind (DEIS)

US Wind Inc.’s Construction and Operations Plan can be found here: Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Maryland Offshore Wind (COP)

For more information on the US Wind Farm located off the Bethany Beach Coast search for: US Wind Presentation to Bethany Beach Town Council by US Wind Inc.

.

.

.

Hermann-Financial
Posted in , , , , ,