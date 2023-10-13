Public Comment Window Now Open for Potential Bethany Beach Offshore Wind Project

Image courtesy BOEM

There are several upcoming public meetings regarding potential off-shore wind farms off the Bethany Beach coast. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has released their Draft Environmental Impact Statement for their projects, which evaluates a number of scenarios. A 45-day public comment period begins today.

The project evaluates a number of scenarios, including “no action (i.e., disapprove the projects),” “proposed action (approve our plan according to our recommended approach),” and several alternative approaches that were conceived during the public scoping process last year.

The public meetings are set for:

Thursday, October 19 at 1pm – VIRTUAL ( Click here to Register for the Virtual Meeting )

) Tuesday, October 24 at 5pm at Ocean City Elementary School at 12828 Center Drive, Ocean City

Thursday, October 26 at 5pm at Indian River High School, 29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro, DE

Monday, October 30 at 5pm – VIRTUAL (Click here to Register for the Virtual Meeting)

BOEM’s page for the US Wind Project can be found here: Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Maryland Offshore Wind Project

BOEM’s page for (DEIS) Draft Environmental Impact Statement can be found here: Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Maryland Offshore Wind (DEIS)

US Wind Inc.’s Construction and Operations Plan can be found here: Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Maryland Offshore Wind (COP)

For more information on the US Wind Farm located off the Bethany Beach Coast search for: US Wind Presentation to Bethany Beach Town Council by US Wind Inc.

