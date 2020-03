The USS Delaware. Virginia-class fast attack submarine Photo credit: Huntington Ingalls Industries, provider of the livestream of the christening ceremony on October 20, 2018

The commissioning ceremony for the future USS Delaware on April 4 in Wilmington has been canceled because of the current health and public safety restrictions of large crowds. The commissioning will take place administratively and the ship will begin normal operations with the fleet. The Navy will look for a future opportunity to commemorate the commissioning with the sponsor, crew and the commissioning committee.