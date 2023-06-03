Public Hearing During Worcester County Commissioners Meeting Tuesday Canceled

A public hearing scheduled for Tuesday’s Worcester County Commissioner’s meeting on Bill 23-03 – Zoning – Separation Distances for Commercial non-Ag Functions in Agricultural Structures and Lands in the A-2 Ag District – has been tabled at the request of the applicant.

A new date will be advertised if the applicant requests to reschedule the public hearing. Bill 23-03 if passed would establish a special exception provision to the separation distance between commercial non-agricultural events and any residential structure on an adjacent property or public road.