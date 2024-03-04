Public Hearing on FY 2025 Wicomico County Budget on Monday, March 11

A public hearing on the proposed FY 2025 Operating Budget, Capital Budget, Governmental and Enterprise Funds Budgets and the appropriation of all expenditures for the period of July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025 will be held on Monday, March 11 at 6pm in the DaNang Room at the Civic Center in Salisbury. County Executive Julie Giordano and her staff will consider citizens suggestions and comments when crafting the FY 2025 Operating Budget.