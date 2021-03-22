Public Hearing Set On Wicomico Co. Budget For FY ’22

Wicomico County citizens are invited to learn more and offer comments about the county’s spending proposals for the fiscal year that starts July 1st.

County Executive John Psota said a public hearing on the Operating Budget, Capital Improvement budget and other spending priorities will be held tonight (Monday). The hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Flanders Room of the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury.

Psota said suggestions from the public will be considered as the Fiscal Year 2022 budget is created for Wicomico County.

For more information, please CLICK HERE