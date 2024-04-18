Public Hearing to be Held on Proposed Operating Budget for Wicomico County

A public hearing will be held by the Wicomico County Council in Council Chambers of the Government Office Building on N. Division Street in Salisbury on Tuesday, May 7th at 6:00 p.m. The reason for the hearing is to receive public comments on the proposed Operating Budget for the County for the period of July 1st, 2024 through June 30th, 2025. Any taxpayers of the County or their representative are entitled to be heard at the public hearing. A budget summary of the Departmental requests will be available for the public.