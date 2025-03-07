Public Hearing Workshops for May 2025 DART Service Change

Delaware transit riders – and the public – are invited to attend an upcoming public hearing workshop to provide input and comments on proposed changes to DART Statewide Bus Services – which will become effective on May 18th. There are two downstate meetings – at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library on Tuesday, March 18th from 2 to 4pm and at the Dover Public Library on Wednesday, March 19th from 4 to 5pm. There will be in-person workshops. A recorded presentation can be viewed online through the end of the comment period – which is March 24th.

Additional information from DART:

For your convenience, the summary of proposed service changes, maps and schedule proposals are available online, at the reception desks of DART Administrative Offices in Wilmington, Dover, and the Lewes Transit Center, as well as the Wilmington, Dover, and Georgetown Public Libraries. For information on an alternative format, please call (302) 760-2827.

The in-person workshops will begin with a presentation of the proposed service changes, then a question-and-answer period, followed by public testimony for those wishing to provide public comments. The public comment portion will be transcribed by a hearing reporter, and time will be allotted for anyone wishing to make private testimony directly to the hearing reporter.

For a summary of proposed changes, maps and schedule proposals, please visit DartFirstState.com.