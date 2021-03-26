Public Information Sessions Set for DART Connect Service between Georgetown & Millsboro

Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) will conduct two virtual Public Information Sessions on Tuesday, March 30 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM and Wednesday, March 31 from 5 PM to 6 PM via Zoom to share information about a new transit service, DART Connect, in and between Georgetown and Millsboro that will launch on Monday, April 12, 2021. DART Connect will replace DART Flex Routes 901 and 902 with on-demand, microtransit – a more flexible and convenient way to travel within and between Georgetown and Millsboro.

DART Connect is a 12-month pilot service funded by a grant from the Federal Transit Administration to explore new transit models that provide more efficient and frequent service.

DART Connect will operate the same days/hours with the same fare as the current Flex Routes 901 and 902 Flex it is replacing: Monday through Friday from 5:45 AM to 8:00 PM, $2.00 per ride. Customers will be able to schedule DART Connect rides using a new mobile app or by calling 1-800-652-DART, option 3. Payment can be made via cash or by using DART Pass mobile app.

DART Connect will use the same DTC vehicles and drivers to operate the service.

Both virtual public information sessions will include a brief PowerPoint presentation about how to use DART Connect followed by a Q&A session. The public is invited to participate in these sessions to learn more and ask questions prior to the April 12 launch in Georgetown and Millsboro.

Workshop 1: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 12:30 PM

Workshop 2: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM

During the 12-month pilot period, public feedback and data will be collected to evaluate the pilot.

Visit www.DartFirstState.com for information. Interested members of the public may provide questions and comments via email [email protected]

Written comments may be sent to: DART Public Hearing, 119 Lower Beech St., Wilmington, DE 19805-4440. Comments and feedback may be submitted at any time during the 12-month pilot.

If an accommodation such as an interpreter for the hearing impaired or a language translator is needed, please call (302) 760-2827, one week in advance.

The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, please visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART. Real-Time Bus Information and DART Pass, the mobile fare payment option, are both available on the free DART Transit App (iOS and Android).