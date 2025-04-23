Public Invited to Comment as Delaware Department of Agriculture Reviews Regulations

The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) is conducting a review of its regulations and seeking input from the public. DDA is accepting comments and will hold a series of public hearings. Comments on the regulations under review are being accepted through May 30th. Regulations for programs overseen by a commission or board are exempt from the required review. Still, DDA will forward any comments received to the relevant program for consideration. In Sussex County, the public hearing will be held at the Georgetown Public Library on May 20th from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and May 22nd from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Delaware Department of Agriculture Conference Room.

Additional Information from the DDA:

The series of public hearings will be held to meet the requirements of the Regulatory Flexibility Act (29 Del C. §10401 et seq.).

Comments on the regulations under review are being accepted through May 30, and they are available at https://regulations.delaware. gov/AdminCode/title3/index. shtml.

The public may provide written or verbal comments at one of three public meetings (including one offering virtual participation). Written comments may also be delivered in person at the Department’s office, by mail, online, or by fax. Written comments may be anonymous. The details for submission are below.

Members of the public who would like to provide written comments should include their name and, if representing an organization, the organization’s name, unless remaining anonymous. Please include the name of the program or regulations related to the comments. The public can submit their written comments via the following methods:

Email DDA Constituent Relations at dda.complaints@delaware.gov with the subject “2025 Regulatory Review.” This email can also be found at https://agriculture.delaware.gov/complaints-questions/ Mail comments or drop off at the DDA Lobby (hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.):

Delaware Department of Agriculture

Attn: 2025 Regulatory Review

2320 South DuPont Hwy

Dover, DE 19901

Fax to 302-697-6287 Drop off during any of the scheduled public hearings below.

Public Meeting Locations and Times

In addition, DDA will hold the following series of public hearings at which the public may present verbal or written comments in person:

Sussex County: May 20, 2025, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Georgetown Public Library

Meeting Room B

123 West Pine Street

Georgetown, DE 19947

Kent County: May 22, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Virtual participation is available for this meeting

Delaware Dept of Agriculture

Conference Room

2320 South Dupont Hwy

Dover, DE 19901

Participants may join the May 22 meeting in person or virtually.

Microsoft Teams Need help?

Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 256 634 997 263 9

Passcode: Mb9Xi3os

Dial in by phone

+1 302-504-8986,,586438048# United States, Wilmington

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 586 438 048#

New Castle County: May 23, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Appoquinimink Community Library

Community Room 2

204 E Main St

Middletown, DE 19709