Public Invited to Comment on West Ocean City Bicycle/Pedestrian Path Feasibility Study

Worcester County Public Works (WCPW) officials invite area residents and visitors to comment on a recently completed bicycle/pedestrian path feasibility study. The study addresses a proposal to develop a hiking and biking trail on MD Rt. 611 from US Rt. 50 to Assateague State Park. To view the study, visit www.co.worcester.md.us. Under Important Links, click on “MD 611 Feasibility Report.” The main purposes of the study were to determine which side of MD Rt. 611 would best be suited for a path, what it would cost to design and construct the path, and what regulatory needs exist if the project receives the greenlight to move forward. Submit comments to Charde Tunnell at ctunnell@co.worcester.md.us by September 30th. For more information, call WCPW at 410-632-5623.