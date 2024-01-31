Public Meeting Next Week at Millsboro Public Library Regarding Bypass Project

The Millsboro Public Library is inviting citizens to learn about the Millsboro Bypass at 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday, February 7th at 217 West State Street. Officials from the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) will be on hand to answer questions about the progress of the roadwork. Ground was broken last April for the long-awaited construction to create a two-lane road between US 113 and State Route 24. The new connection will start with a grade-separated intersection at US 113/State 20. Extending eastward, the road will cross over Fox Run Road, the Norfolk Southern Railroad, the Millsboro Pond, and Gravel Hill Road. It will terminate at State Route 24, west of Mountaire Farms. The $140 million project is being paid for with 80% federal and 20% state funding. Construction is expected to be completed sometime in 2025.