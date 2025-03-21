Public Meeting Thurs, March 27 in Dover on Proposed Changes to Horseshoe Crab Management Plan

A public meeting on the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission horseshoe crab management plan will be held on Thursday, March 27 from 6 to 8pm at the Little Creek Hunter Education Training Center on Bayside Drive in Dover. Public input will be taken on proposed changes to the plan – that would allow the ASMFC Management Board to set specifications for male-only harvest of horseshoe crabs for multiple years and managing male-only harvest limits, seasonal harvest restrictions and horseshoe crab harvest caps for Maryland and Virginia.

Additional information from DNREC:

The proposed changes came out of an ASMFC Horseshoe Crab Management Objectives workshop in Lewes last year that brought together stakeholders – including commercial harvesters, conservationists, biomedical representatives, and fishery managers – to explore management objectives for the Delaware Bay-origin horseshoe crab fishery.

For more information about the public meeting, call the DNREC Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.