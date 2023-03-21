Public Meeting with EPA to Update Blades Residents on Groundwater

Blades residents are urged to attend an in-person public meeting on Wednesday, March 22 from 6 to 8pm at the Blades Fire Hall to get an update on the town’s groundwater from the EPA site team. Residents will find out what’s been done at the site and discuss the next steps for cleanup. A presentation will begin at 6:30. If you can’t attend the meeting in person – you can attend virtually

To join virtually on your web browser, please visit: www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-teams/join-a-meeting

The Meeting ID for this event is 275 686 081 549.

The Passcode is 45gqRp.

To join via phone, please call (484) 352-3221 and enter the passcode when prompted.

The passcode for the conference line is 943 330 554#

FOR MORE INFORMATION – CLICK HERE FOR THE EPA/BLADES WEBSITE