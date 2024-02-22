Public Safety Meeting at Delaware State Police Troop 3 This Evening

A public safety meeting will be held at Delaware State Police Troop 3 in Camden Wyoming this evening, according to information from State Representative Lyndon Yearick. Troop 3 is located on 3759 South State Street. DSP Troop 3 personnel will review 2023 crime statistics. Also at the meeting will be a discussion of local safety concerns as well as a question-and-answer session. The meeting will take place in the Troop 3 Community Room this evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.