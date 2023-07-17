Public Town Hall Meeting in Georgetown on State Service Reimaged Project

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services will host a Town Hall meeting Tuesday, July 18th, to share the findings, upcoming improvements and feedback from the community on its State Service Reimaged Project. DHSS is changing how services are delivered and your input is needed. There will also be a resource fair with representatives from State Service Centers providing assistance and information both before and after the Town Hall. The Town Hall is at the Georgetown Public Library on West Pine Street beginning at 6pm. Registration is encouraged – CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Click here for additional information on the State Service Reimaged Project

If you have specific questions about the project, send an email to: stateservicecommunity@delaware.gov