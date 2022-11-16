Public Workshop on Low-Stress Bikeways

A DelDOT public workshop is being held this evening (November 16th) from 5 to 7 pm at the Cape Henlopen High School library. The purpose of the workshop is to provide information and seek input on the SR 1 Low-Stress Bikeways Study. The level of cycling stress depends on road and traffic conditions. You’re invited to express your views and suggestions in writing. Comments will be received during the workshop. You can also send your comments to DelDOT Community Relations. See the contact information below:

DelDOT Community Relations

P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903

dotpr@delaware.gov

1-800-652-5600 (in DE) or 302-760-2080