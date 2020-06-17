Punkin’ Chunkin’ Canceled for 2020; Return to Del. Still In Question

Plans to return the annual World Championship Punkin’ Chunkin’ to Delaware have fallen apart like a jack o’ lantern in mid-November.

Organizers say due to the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding it, they could not commit to holding a traditional championship this year.

Punkin’ Chunkin’ announced earlier this year it was looking for a suitable location in the region, but the search ground to a halt before any significant progress was made.

At the most recent competition in Sussex County several years, a contractor with a television crew was seriously injured when a pumpkin-flinging device exploded.

Organizers hint there may be a revised plan in the works to allow for some sort of chunkin’ competition that does not involve a mass gathering.