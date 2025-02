Today is Groundhog Day and Punxsutawney Phil was rudely awakened by the Inner Circle at Gobbler’s Knob near Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania – and made his prediction on if we’ll have an early spring or 6 more weeks of winter..



Punxsutawney Phil actually has a pretty rotten track record for predicting and over a period of about 188 years – he’s be correct about 1/3 of the time.

Click here to watch the video from this morning from VisitPA.com