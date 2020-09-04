Pursuit, Struggle Lead To Bridgeville Man’s Arrest

By
Mark Fowser
-
191

A Bridgeville man is facing drug related charges and other offenses after he was first approached by police about an active warrant in a domestic-related case.

Delaware State Police say troopers approached 41-year-old Adam Walls as he came out of a convenience store. According to police, Walls ignored the commands of police, got into his vehicle, put it into reverse and struck a patrol vehicle. Then he crashed into a concrete post.

Police say Walls again struck a patrol car, zig-zagged around some parked vehicles, drove onto Sussex Highway, drove recklessly, and stopped at a home on South Main Street. There, according to police, Walls accelerated and collided with the front of a patrol car.

He was removed from his vehicle after a struggle. State Police say heroin and cocaine turned up in his car during a search.

Walls is facing more than a dozen charges.

Delaware State Police released these details-

Located in Walls vehicle were the following items:

  • Approximately 640.847 grams of Heroin
  • Approximately 0.86 grams of Cocaine

Walls was transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (felony)
  • Reckless Endanger First Degree (5 counts)
  • Disregarding Police Officers Signal (felony)
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence (felony)
  • Resisting Arrest that causes Injury (felony)
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)
  • Driving While Suspended
  • Reckless Driving
  • Criminal Mischief under $1,000
  • Failure to have Required Insurance
  • Fictitious Tag
  • Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • Driving a Vehicle at Unreasonable Speed

Walls was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $239,303.00 cash bond.