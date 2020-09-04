Pursuit, Struggle Lead To Bridgeville Man’s Arrest

A Bridgeville man is facing drug related charges and other offenses after he was first approached by police about an active warrant in a domestic-related case.
Delaware State Police say troopers approached 41-year-old Adam Walls as he came out of a convenience store. According to police, Walls ignored the commands of police, got into his vehicle, put it into reverse and struck a patrol vehicle. Then he crashed into a concrete post.
Police say Walls again struck a patrol car, zig-zagged around some parked vehicles, drove onto Sussex Highway, drove recklessly, and stopped at a home on South Main Street. There, according to police, Walls accelerated and collided with the front of a patrol car.
He was removed from his vehicle after a struggle. State Police say heroin and cocaine turned up in his car during a search.
Walls is facing more than a dozen charges.
Delaware State Police released these details-
Located in Walls vehicle were the following items:
- Approximately 640.847 grams of Heroin
- Approximately 0.86 grams of Cocaine
Walls was transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (felony)
- Reckless Endanger First Degree (5 counts)
- Disregarding Police Officers Signal (felony)
- Tampering with Physical Evidence (felony)
- Resisting Arrest that causes Injury (felony)
- Criminal Mischief
- Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)
- Driving While Suspended
- Reckless Driving
- Criminal Mischief under $1,000
- Failure to have Required Insurance
- Fictitious Tag
- Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Driving a Vehicle at Unreasonable Speed
Walls was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $239,303.00 cash bond.