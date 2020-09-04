Pursuit, Struggle Lead To Bridgeville Man’s Arrest

A Bridgeville man is facing drug related charges and other offenses after he was first approached by police about an active warrant in a domestic-related case.

Delaware State Police say troopers approached 41-year-old Adam Walls as he came out of a convenience store. According to police, Walls ignored the commands of police, got into his vehicle, put it into reverse and struck a patrol vehicle. Then he crashed into a concrete post.

Police say Walls again struck a patrol car, zig-zagged around some parked vehicles, drove onto Sussex Highway, drove recklessly, and stopped at a home on South Main Street. There, according to police, Walls accelerated and collided with the front of a patrol car.

He was removed from his vehicle after a struggle. State Police say heroin and cocaine turned up in his car during a search.

Walls is facing more than a dozen charges.

Delaware State Police released these details-

Located in Walls vehicle were the following items:

Approximately 640.847 grams of Heroin

Approximately 0.86 grams of Cocaine

Walls was transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (felony)

Reckless Endanger First Degree (5 counts)

Disregarding Police Officers Signal (felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (felony)

Resisting Arrest that causes Injury (felony)

Criminal Mischief

Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)

Driving While Suspended

Reckless Driving

Criminal Mischief under $1,000

Failure to have Required Insurance

Fictitious Tag

Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Driving a Vehicle at Unreasonable Speed

Walls was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $239,303.00 cash bond.