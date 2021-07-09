Quantico Fire that Damaged Outbuilding & Camper Under Investigation

A fire that damaged an outbuilding and camper in Wicomico County is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal. The fire was reported just after 6 Friday morning by a passerby on Nanticoke Road in Quantico. Firefighters from the Westside Volunteer Fire company responded. Investigation by the Fire Marshal has determined that the fire began inside the camper, but the cause has not yet been determined. Damage is estimated at about $100,000.