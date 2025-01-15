Quarterfinalists Announced for Wicomico Teacher of the Year

Educators from throughout Wicomico County Public Schools are being recognized for excellence–having been named quarterfinalists for 2025-2026 Wicomico Teacher of the Year. On Thursday, one quarterfinalist from each school, and the top-scoring teacher from Special Programs, will be named the semifinalists for Wicomico Teacher of the Year. Semifinalists will go on to take part in scored activities: the Fishbowl public speaking event, a writing prompt,

and an interview with a blue ribbon panel of judges who are all former Wicomico Teachers of the Year. Scores from these activities will tallied to determine the four finalists for Teacher of the Year, and the 2025-2026 Wicomico Teacher of the Year. All of the semifinalists will be celebrated and the finalists and winner will be named at the Wicomico Teacher of the Year Celebration on April 10th.

Additional Information and List of Names:

Wicomico Teacher of the Year Celebration on April 10. The second-year Rising Star finalists and winner will also be celebrated, and the teachers of the year for each Special Program will be recognized. The Wicomico Teacher of the Year Celebration is a few months away, but already we know that the next Wicomico Teacher of the Year is one of the teachers listed here as a quarterfinalist.

Congratulations to all the quarterfinalists!

Quarterfinalists for Wicomico Teacher of the Year

(listed alphabetically for each school)

Beaver Run Elementary: Cierra Elzey, Jenna Taylor, Christopher Wallace

Bennett Middle: Candice Bailey, Deanna Marshall, Elvira Ogburn

Charles H. Chipman Elementary: Jennifer Hare, Kathryn Miller, Shelley Smith

Delmar Elementary: Kara Bowden, Kyle Brown, Ashley Mallory

East Salisbury Elementary: Brandi Bolt, Janna Hemstreet, Christina Osterwalder

Fruitland Intermediate: Kaliyah Kibler, Kacie Robinson, Andrea Urban

Fruitland Primary: Kellie Harvey, Kristin Vance, Mary Workman

Glen Avenue Elementary: Jennifer Fitzgerald, Anna Krider

James M. Bennett High: Jared Cooper, Jamie Eakin, Garrett Magaha

Mardela Middle & High: Kelly Dorman, Brooke Lohr, Alexis Willing

North Salisbury Elementary: Richard Dickson, Jessica Hanes, Madeline Naumann

Northwestern Elementary: Charlie Echard, Sarah Mason, Tangee Wilson

Parkside High: Ronald Bose, Kelly Hartman, Mollie Schoenfelder

Pemberton Elementary: Erin Lukas, Heather McDonough, Marsha Rickards

Pinehurst Elementary: Amanda Banks, Katie Byrne, Robert Nevrly

Pittsville Elementary & Middle: Kristina Hudson, Stephanie McCoy, Lindsay Smack

Prince Street Elementary: Mary Higgins, Adele Madanat, Stephanie Mills

Salisbury Middle: Lisa Blagus, Brittany Ellis, Heidi Hershey

West Salisbury Elementary: Aja Cunningham, Lauren Gilmore, Amy Mitschke, Shannon Shultie

Westside Intermediate: Kara Watson

Westside Primary: Mary Hammond, Danielle Thompson, Dionte Weldon

Wicomico High: Danielle Glenn, Emma Cohn Matthews, Mary Messler

Wicomico Middle: Jose Castillo, Debbie Holland, Bettina Postles, Jessica Terrell

Willards Elementary: Carolyn Check, Lauren Hudson, Jamie Spears

Special Programs:

(Each of these teachers in a quarterfinalist as well as the Teacher of the Year for their program.)

Birth to Five: Cara Kurtz

Choices Academy: Brittney Bedair

English Language Support Center: Andrew Jung

Virtual Learning: Barbara Farrell