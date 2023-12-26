Queen Anne, Maryland Man Arrested for Two Separate Assaults

A 33-year-old Queen Anne, Maryland man has been arrested for an assault with a firearm that occurred on Cannery Road in Queen Anne, Talbot County. According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, investigators interviewed someone who reported being a victim of two separate assaults that occurred in September and October. Investigators learned the first incident occurred at the Cannery Road address sometime in September or October. In that incident, he grabbed the victim after she caught him performing a sex act while watching her in the bathroom. Investigators learned the second incident occurred in October at the Cannery Road address. The victim reportedly was sitting in a vehicle parked in the driveway with another individual when the person arrested–Travis N. Lynch–accosted them with a pistol. On December 22nd, investigators obtained an arrest warrant from the Talbot County District Court Commissioner for Lynch. Following a traffic stop, in which he was identified as the front seat passenger, Lynch was arrested without incident was ordered held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center and will have a bail review in District Court in the near future.

Additional Information:

Lynch has been charged with two counts of First-Degree Assault; three counts of Second-Degree Assault; and two counts of Reckless Endangerment.



