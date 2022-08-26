Rabid Bat Discovered in Wicomico Co.

A bat in the area of Dagsboro Road in Delmar, Maryland has tested positive for rabies.

The Wicomico County Health Department said Thursday that residents and visitors to the area should be aware of their surroundings and should avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Extra caution should also be taken with pets.

Rabies is fatal if it is left untreated in humans or animals. It can be spread through a bite or scratch, or contact with an infected animal’s saliva.

The Wicomico County Health Department released additional information:

Please keep the following tips in mind to protect your family and your pets:

Keep pets confined

Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals

Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone

Vaccinate pets-Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets, 4 months of age and older have a current rabies vaccination.

Avoid feeding or watering pets outside

Secure outside garbage lids

To report human or animal contact, such as bites or scratches, call the Wicomico County Health Department at (410) 546-4446. For more information on rabies or rabies vaccination clinics, visit our website at www.wicomichealth.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram (WicomicoHealth), or Twitter (@WicomicoHealth).