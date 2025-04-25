Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Area of St. Martin’s Neck Road in Bishopville

A rabid racoon has been found in the area of St. Martin’s Neck Road in Bishopville. Worcester County Health officials remind you that if you, your family or your pets have had contact with the rabid raccoon – contact the Worcester County Health Department’s Office of Environmental Health immediately. Contact includes bites, scratches or other direct contact to persons or pets. Also report immediately sick animals and those acting in an unusual manner – as there may or will be additional rabid animals in this area. Contact Animal Control, local Police or Sheriff’s office.

Additional information from Worcester County Health Department:

Report immediately sick animals and those acting in an unusual manner, as there may or will be additional rabid animals in this area. Prevent contact with people or pets. Contact Animal Control or the local police/Sheriff’s office.

Do not handle your pet if it has contact with a wild animal.

Make sure all your pets (especially outdoor pets) have CURRENT rabies vaccinations.

Do not let your pets roam free or leave food outdoors. This will attract wild and stray animals to your property.

Teach children to stay away from wild animals and animals they don’t know.

For more rabies information, visit: www.worcesterhealth.org

MARYLAND AND WORCESTER COUNTY LAW REQUIRE CURRENT RABIES VACCINATIONS FOR ANY DOGS, CATS OR FERRETS OVER 4 MONTHS OF AGE

Please contact Environmental Health if you have any questions or information regarding this notice: 410-641-9559.