Rabies Advisory: Confirmed Rabid Raccoon in Berlin, MD

A confirmed rabid raccoon has been found in the vicinity of Powell Circle, Berlin, Maryland. If you, your family or your pets have had contact with the rabid raccoon, contact Worcester County Health Department’s Office of Environmental Health immediately at 410-352-3234. Contact includes bites, scratches or other direct contact to persons or pets. Officials urge you to immediately report sick animals and those acting in an unusual manner, as there may or will be additional rabid animals in this area. They also ask that you prevent contact with people or pets and contact Animal Control or the local police/Sheriff’s office.