Raccoon in Salisbury Tests Positive for Rabies

A raccoon in Salisbury has tested positive for rabies.

According to the Wicomico County health Department, the rabid raccoon was in the area of Montrose Drive and Johnson Road.

Residents and visitors in the area are advised to be aware of their surroundings and to avoid any contact with wild or stray animals. Rabies is fatal if it is left untreated in people and animals.

Health officials say pets should be very closely watched and kept confined, and outdoor trash can lids should be secured. Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a wild animal is advised to contact the Wicomico County Health Department at (410) 546-4446.

The Wicomico County Health Department provided more information:

Please keep the following tips in mind to protect your family and your pets:

Keep pets confined

Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals

Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone

Vaccinate pets – Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets, 4 months of age and older have a current rabies vaccination.

Avoid feeding or watering pets outside

Secure outside garbage lids

To report human or animal contact, such as bites or scratches, call the Wicomico County Health Department at (410) 546-4446. For more information on rabies or rabies vaccination clinics, visit our website at www.wicomichealth.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram (WicomicoHealth), or Twitter (@WicomicoHealth).