Race Weekend in Dover: Watch for Changes because of Weather / Sunday’s Race Moved to 1pm

It’s race weekend at the Monster Mile in Dover. The weather for the weekend is not the best and Dover Motor Speedway and NASCAR are closely monitoring and changes in the schedule of events that are needed. There are three races this weekend – the ARCA Menards Series race is Friday night – with qualifying at 2:10 this afternoon.

Qualifying for the Xfinity Series A-Game 200 is this afternoon at 3:35 – the race is Saturday at 1:30.

Qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 is Saturday morning at 11:20 – with Sunday’s race – the 105th Cup Series race at the Monster Mile – now set for 1pm.

