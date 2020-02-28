Racist vandalism found in restaurant bathroom near Salisbury University

Maryland State Police are investigating racist comments found Wednesday night etched in the restroom of a restaurant and bar near Salisbury University in Wicomico County.

According to Maryland State Police, around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, troopers were called to Hoppers Tap House on South Salisbury Boulevard after the business owner called to report racist comments found in the women’s restroom.

Police arrived and found that multiple racial words were scratched into the bathroom’s stall doors and walls.

“The KKK was here,” and, “N*****s gotta go,” were found etched in the bathroom. They were placed so they would immediately be seen upon entering the restroom.

Anyone with information about those responsible are urged to contact Maryland State Police in Salisbury at 410- 749-3101.