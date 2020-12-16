Rain, Wind Expected To Lash Delmarva; Snow Stays Distant

The second storm of the week is expected to soak Delmarva, bringing strong gusty winds as well. Advisories, watches and warnings for wind and coastal flooding will take effect.

Worcester County Emergency Services is urging residents to be prepared for coastal flooding as well as power outages and other possible impacts of the storm.

WCES provided these preparation tips:

· Secure all loose outdoor objects around homes and businesses.

· Gather flashlights, batteries and a portable radio in the event of a power outage.

· Have water on hand as well as canned and packaged foods that do not require cooking or refrigeration.

· Assemble an emergency kit that contains prescription and other needed medicines, extra clothing and other supplies used by your family.

· Protect pets from the elements by bringing them indoors. Visit Worcester County Animal Control on Facebook to learn more about how to protect pets this winter.



The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says it’s prepared for the storm, which is likely to bring snow to other parts of the state, north and west of the bay. Maryland has on hand for the winter 387,000 tons of rock salt, 1.7-million gallons of salt brine, 2,700 pieces of equipment and personnel to operate them including contractors, and a snow removal budget of $71-million.

MDOTSHA provided these winter driving reminders:

Keep enough fuel in your vehicle’s tank so fuel lines don’t freeze.

Inspect your vehicle’s coolant hoses for any excessive wear or leaks.

Make sure there is adequate tire tread on your tires for traction in snow.

Make sure all vehicle lights are operational so you can see and be seen.

Be alert for pedestrians who may walk in the roadway when sidewalks are blocked.

DelDOT is preparing for the combination of snow, ice rain and possible flooding. Roads in New Castle County were brined Tuesday.

Should it come to further treatment of the roads, priority will be given to primary roads followed by secondary and local roads.

DelDOT provided these winter driving tips: