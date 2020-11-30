Rainy, Possibly Storm Monday On The Way

The final day of November is more like an early-fall day, with unusually mild temperatures and the potential of heavy periods of rain or a thunderstorm.

AccuWeather reports that heavy rain is likely, and any thunderstorms could be accompanied by gusty winds and could cause flash flooding. High temperature are expected to reach up to 73 degrees at some locations.

Numerous advisories are in effect for wind and and coastal flooding.

Partial clearing is expected tonight, with cooler and drier weather returning for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday, November 30th also marks the official end of a very active Atlantic hurricane season.