Rally Shows Support For Changes To Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill Of rights

A bill to overhaul the Delaware Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights got support Wednesday at a rally outside of Legislative Hall.

Senate Bill 149 would disclose police disciplinary records to the public, and would allow for creation of community review boards that could hear and decide police disciplinary measures.



The Delaware Police Accountability NOW Campaign also highlighted a poll released by the ACLU and ACLU of Delaware which it says found that a majority of Delawareans who were surveyed support community review boards and open access to police disciplinary records.

“71 percent of Delawareans support creating community oversight boards that would investigate and advise on discipline for officers who engage in misconduct,” Delaware Campaign for Smart Justice Manager Haneef Salaam said. “And 68 percent of Delawareans support making Delaware police officers’ disciplinary records available to the public. These numbers make clear what we already knew: Delawareans demand police accountability.”

Family members of a man who was killed by Wilmington Police were among those who spoke at Wednesday’s rally.

The legislation has passed a Senate Committee but would also need to pass the Senate and House by June 30th for it to move forward this year.