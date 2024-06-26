Ramier Bender Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Armed Robbery and Firearm Use in a Crime of Violence

Ramier Bender, formerly of Salisbury, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for Armed Robbery and Firearm Use in a Crime of Violence. The Honorable S. James Sarbanes, Administrative Judge of the First Judicial Circuit issued the sentencing last week. Bender pleaded guilty on March 6th of this year. According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, Bender and several other associates planned an armed robbery of a juvenile victim–back on December 11th, 2021. Bender arranged a meeting with the victim at Bender’s home. When the victim arrived, Bender and his accomplices, one of whom was armed with a handgun, demanded his backpack. The victim fought with the shooter and ended up being shot one time in his lower back. He survived the gunshot wound.

Additional Information from the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County:

Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie Dykes said, “This was a difficult case to prosecute, but I am thankful for the hard work of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, my staff, and the brave cooperating witnesses that were willing to do their part to see that justice was done.”

SA Dykes commended the lead investigator, Detective Oakley of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, for his persistence in the investigation and prosecution of this case. SA Dykes also commended Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Bourdon, who prosecuted the matter.