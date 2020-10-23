Rape Investigation Leads To Suspect’s Arrest

Laurel Police have made an arrest connection with an investigation into possible sexual abuse of a juvenile female.

The suspect, according to police, was identified as 18-year-old Yony Yobany Gonzalez Lopez of Laurel. He is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and five counts of 4th-degree rape.

Gonzalez Lopez was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was released on a $70,000unsecured bail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Laurel Police at 302-875-2244 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.