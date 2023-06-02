Ravens Roost Parade in OC Saturday Morning – Expect Delays

Ocean City Police remind residents and visitors that the Baltimore Ravens Roost Parade will take place on Saturday morning from 10 to noon. The parade will move down the southbound lanes of Baltimore Avenue from 15th Street to 29th Street – however drivers in the area can expect the roadways to be impacted for staging from 15th to 19th Streets on Baltimore Avenue as well as the 100 blocks of !6th through 19th Streets. If you are not attending the parade and traveling southbound – use Philadelphia Avenue starting at 9th Street to avoid congestion.

Also expect heavy pedestrian traffic throughout the parade route. Expect heavy southbound traffic through the weekend for the PBR Bull Riding Event in the inlet parking lot through Sunday as well.