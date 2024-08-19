RBP Guards Recognized for Valor Awards for Lifesaving

As reported by the City of Rehoboth Beach’s Facebook page, four Rehoboth Beach Patrol guards received valor awards for handling medical emergencies this past summer.

Photo courtesy Hunter Knarr/hyperkineticvp.com

Tori Blakenship, left, and Dionn Stevenson, right, with RBP Capt. Jeff Giles were honored along with Ellis Jack and Charlie Roth at last Tuesday’s annual lifeguard ball with valor awards for their lifesaving actions this season. They also shared the “lifeguard of the year” award for the first time in the patrol’s 103-year history.

They are seen here off Hickman Street treating a man with a suspected neck injury on July 4. He was later taken by ambulance to the Rehoboth Elementary School where he was flown to a trauma center.

“The other guards were able to get on the same page to help stabilize the victim because of their experience,” says RBP Chief Derek Shockro. “It was not just this rescue,” he pointed out. “It’s what they do every morning. They wake up. Put on their gear. Come to work and do their job to the highest level. They demonstrate excellence and they help lead the future of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol.” he added.

Jack and Roth received valor awards for helping a visitor who collapsed on the beach who was suspected to be in cardiac arrest.