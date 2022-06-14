Reaching The Beach: More Funding Announced For MD 90 Project

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Monday announced that $15-million will be allocated to move the Maryland Route 90 project forward. The funding will enable the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration to accelerate planning and move to the design phase for improving the 12-mile stretch between Route 50 and Coastal Highway.

The western portion of Route 90 carries about 33,000 vehicles a day on summer weekends.

In 1987, Governor William Donald Schaefer launched a ‘Reach the Beach’ effort in order to modernize the state’s transportation infrastructure, relieve beachbound traffic congestion, and to make summer travel easier across the state,” Hogan said. “After decades of inaction, our goal has been to finally fulfill that ‘Reach the Beach’ mission. By moving forward on a new Chesapeake Bay crossing and with the modernization of MD 90—the Gateway to Ocean City—we will be providing a safe, efficient, 21st century transportation system for the Eastern Shore, which will allow us to continue to grow our economy, and which will ensure that Marylanders and visitors alike can enjoy all that Ocean City and the Eastern Shore have to offer.”

MDOT SHA is conducting a survey and will host a virtual public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, as part of the ongoing $850,000 planning study. During the meeting, MDOT SHA will familiarize participants with the project and answer project-related questions. More information and a link to the meeting are available here.

MD 90 provides needed access to Ocean City for beachgoers, and also serves as a critical connector for residents and businesses,” Maryland Transportation Secretary James Ports, Jr. said. “Governor Hogan’s commitment gives us the tools we need to deliver improvements in partnership with community residents, officials, and local agencies.”