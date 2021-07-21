Reaction To Md. Freedom Bus Ride, OC Meeting

A message, delivered, in Ocean City…

Monday’s freedom bus ride concluded with a march and rally, and a meeting held in private with Mayor Rick Meehan and other town officials, one month after video of the arrests of young Black males on the boardwalk went viral. Officers used force on at least one person who resisted arrest.

An organizer of the event, Carl Snowden, told WGMD in an email that the discussion with Ocean City officials was ‘robust.’ Several civil rights leaders and organizations have called for an independent instead of an internal investigation into the actions of police last month.

The bus tour started in Annapolis and paused in Easton, Cambridge and Salisbury at sites of historical significance before arriving in Ocean City.

A House Delegate had requested a meeting with Ocean City officials before the rally was organized.