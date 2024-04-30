Rebate Program for Electric & Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles Expands to Include Used Vehicles

The State’s Clean Transportation Incentive Program – will be expanded beginning on Wednesday, May 1st to includes rebates for used plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles. DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin says that now that the electric vehicle market has expanded – and more affordable used electric vehicles are being offered for sale. Garvin says that offering rebates for used electric vehicles can help a larger number of Delawareans access the benefits of driving electric.

To qualify for a rebate – battery electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles must be purchased from a licensed dealership and have fair market price as determined by Kelly Blue Book of less than $40,000, be no older than 8 years of the current model year – and must be registered in Delaware.

Additional information from DNREC:

This program is part of Delaware’s broader Climate Action Plan aimed at reducing transportation emissions and improving air quality.

“Transitioning to electric vehicles, along with improvements to public transit and pedestrian and biking facilities, is a critical strategy in Delaware’s Climate Action Plan for curbing transportation emissions and improving air quality,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.

Since its inception in 2015, the Clean Transportation Incentive Program has provided approximately $12.88 million to Delawareans with nearly 5,500 rebates.

Delawareans considering buying a used battery electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle should check the DNREC website, de.gov/cleancars, for eligibility requirements and a list of eligible vehicles.

In addition, for new electric vehicles purchased or leased May 1 or later, rebates will have a tiered structure, offering higher rebates for more affordably priced models.

They include:

$2,500 for new battery electric vehicles with a base MSRP of $40,000 or less.

$1,500 for new battery electric vehicles with a base MSRP between $40,000 – $50,000.

$1,000 for new plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with a base MSRP of $50,000 or less.

$2,500 for used battery electric vehicles with a fair market purchase price below $40,000.

$1,000 for used plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with a fair market purchase price below $40,000.

The program extension runs through April 30, 2025.

DNREC’s rebate program is in addition to federal tax credits that are available for many models of electric vehicles. With a cash rebate from the Delaware Clean Vehicle Rebate Program and a federal tax credit of up to $7,500, purchasers can save up to $10,000 on qualifying electric vehicles.

DNREC will also continue to offer rebates for Level 2 charging stations through the Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Rebate Program. The program provides rebates for the cost of electric vehicle charging stations for multi-family dwellings, public access, workplaces and fleets.

Delaware’s Clean Transportation Incentive Program is made possible through Delaware’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).