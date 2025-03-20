Recent Increase in Measles Cases; DPH Provides Recommendations to Protect Yourself and Your Children
With the recent increase in measles cases throughout the United States, the Delaware Division of Public (DPH) has received requests for information on how Delawareans can protect themselves from the measles virus. As advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the best way to protect against measles remains vaccination, according to the DPH. The measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, often referred to as the MMR vaccine is what is recommended. DPH has created a measles-specific web page with information about vaccinations, an FAQ on measles, and resources for administrators of congregate settings on what to do should any exposures occur. Also, there are considerations for those traveling. While the recommendation has traditionally been that those traveling internationally should be fully vaccinated before such travel, with the recent rise in cases, this recommendation might be considered for any significant travel.