Recent Md., Del. Scams Harass By Test, Phone

Scams take no break during the holidays…

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division said Tuesday that a phone scam has been recently reported. Some citizens are getting calls from a number that looks to be from the Sheriff’s Office. The recipient is told that he or she missed a court date, and is told to transfer money to avoid further trouble.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said it does not conduct such business over the phone.

Anyone who gets such a call should not provide pertinent or personal information and should contact law enforcement.

A new round of scams in Delaware is attempting to get personal information.

According to Delaware Health and Social Services, some people are getting text messages that appear to be related to vaccination validation. The messages appear to link to a web page with DHSS and DMV in the URL, but the link is bogus and is not associated with any state agency.

Health and Social Services said it does not ask for private information such as a Social Security number or a driver’s license number in this way.

Anyone who gets such a message should not respond and is asked to report it to law enforcement for investigation.