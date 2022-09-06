Recent Outlet Shoplifting Heists Top $11,000!

Delaware state troopers are investigating a couple of high-dollar shoplifting cases from the Tanger Outlets during the past two weeks.

Four unknown women entered the “surfside” Victoria’s Secret around 4:40 p.m. the Saturday before last and stole an estimated $6,000 in merchandise. All four women, says Cpl. Leonard DeMalto, state police spokesman, grabbed store bags and began filling them with various pieces of clothing and other merchandise.

They fled the store on foot without rendering payment for any of the items. Of the approximately $6,000 worth of goods taken, he said, nothing has been recovered. The suspects fled from the Outlets in a white Honda Crosstour. Neither the vehicle nor any of the suspects were located by state troopers. The incident was also reported to the police about 90 minutes after it occurred, he noted.

All four suspects were described as black women in their 20’s, approximately 5’06” tall, with average to thin builds, and all were wearing facemasks. The case remains under investigation.

Around 3 p.m. this past Saturday, Cpl. DeMalto says, three unknown black females entered the Under Armour in Tanger Bayside. While there, they placed more than $5,000 worth of merchandise into shopping bags and fled from the store without paying. Troopers were unable to locate the suspects, he said, and none of the stolen merchandise was recovered. He noted that the incident was still under investigation and he could not confirm if these are the same suspects who were involved in the Victoria’s Secret heist.