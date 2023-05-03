Reckless Driving Legislation Passes Delaware House
May 3, 2023/
Legislation introduced on April 20th addressing the issue of speeding has passed the Delaware House of Representatives. This Act adds to the definition of reckless driving—the operating of a motor vehicle at a speed of 90 miles an hour or more. The bill is awaiting consideration in the Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee. The primary sponsor of House Bill 120 is District 16 Representative Franklin Cooke in New Castle County.