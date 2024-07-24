Record $21.5 Million in Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund Awards go to Public Boating Access, Navigable Waterways, and Safety

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will provide $21.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund allocations to communities and projects throughout Maryland in Fiscal Year 2025, which began July 1st. The funds will support new and improved public boating access facilities, dredging of navigable public waterways; emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders; and other important infrastructure and initiatives. The Waterway Improvement Fund is primarily derived from the one-time 5% excise tax when a boat is purchased and titled in the state, as well as a small portion of the state gas tax. It has been used to construct and maintain more than 400 public boating facilities, 250 public navigational channels, and to acquire vessels.